Roberta Hodge
1973 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH - Roberta Ruth Hodge, 47 of Portsmouth passed away Saturday September 5, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center after a short battle with AML Leukemia. She was born March 10, 1973 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Robert and Connie Newsome Hodge. She loved camping, adult coloring books, Tinker Bells and Humming Birds. She is survived by two sons, Justin Woodrow and Jonathan Eldridge; a brother, Andrew (Sandy) VanHoose; sisters, Patty Timberlake and Theresa Jones; a special friend, Ted Colley; aunt, Gwen Zirkles, cousin Mary and good friends Misty and Jason. Several nieces and nephews. Great nieces and nephews who were like her grandchildren, Tucker Daniel, Ricky, Jensen, Dakota, Jaylynn, Hunter and Hayden. Public services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Arrangements are being handles by D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH 45662
(740) 456-4133
