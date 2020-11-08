1/1
Roberta Maynard
PORTSMOUTH — Roberta J. Bentley Maynard, 78 of Portsmouth, Ohio passed away, Thursday, November 5, 2020.

She was born, September 8, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio. A daughter of the late, Charles E. Bentley and Edna L. Booth Madden.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James W. "Bud" Maynard, Jr. A daughter, Shawna K. Maynard Wilfong, 2 great-grandchildren, Jace D. Birchfield and Kendall Cheyenne Adkins and also a brother in law, Donald E. Maynard.

She is survived by her children, Angela (Mark) Jenkins, James W. (Lois) Maynard, III, Sonja L. Crisp, Stephanie J. (Jeff) Maynard, and an "adopted" son, David.

She was also the loving Grandmother to 13 grandchildren, Tracy, Mark, Amanda, Judy, James, IV, Tiffany, Courtney, Jessica, Kimberly, Haylee, Allyssa, Alliyah and Dallas. She also had 18 great grandchildren to love.

She is also survived by her sister, Lena K. (Dale) Hornikle and a brother, Stanley (Myrna)Holloway.

Graveside services will be on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Scioto Burial Park, Rushtown, Ohio. With Rick Ratliff, officiating. Family can arrive 1 hour before the service.

We will have a few masks available should you need one.

Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home, in South Shore, Ky, is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
