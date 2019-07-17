ROBIN M. JENNINGS

WHEELERSBURG — Robin M. Jennings, age 61, of Wheelersburg, OH, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born January 15, 1958 in Portsmouth. Robin was a graduate of Wheelersburg High School, class of 1976, attended Shawnee State for two years, and was a retired employee of GTE/Verizon, Portsmouth, OH.

She was the loving companion of Tim Madden for 5 years; devoted sister of Teresa (Lawrence) Leeders and Derrick (Jacque) Jennings; beloved aunt of Caitlyn, Cody, and Michelle Jennings. She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Judith Jennings. Robin was adopted and loved by extended families in South Shore and Garrison, KY.

A visitation and memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME, 11901 Old Gallia Pike at Hayport, Wheelersburg, OH 45694. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call from 12 – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to SOMC Hospice Center, 2203 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.