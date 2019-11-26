NEW PORT RICHEY —Robin Moran, 56, of New Port Richey passed away Friday November 8th 2019. She is survived by her husband of 18 years Tom, 3 Sons Kendall, Derek and Steve, Father Dwight and Mother Cheryl, 2 Brothers Bill and Randy, Sister Brenda and Grandchild Carter; as well as in-law Maura Moran, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, friends, co-workers and many who loved her deeply.

Robin was a devoted Mother and Wife who always put herself last, a very hard worker those ethic engaged everyone around her. Robin will always be remembered for her good nature, high energy, and how she always put a smile on others faces; she was always considerate and we all shall miss her infectious laughter. Robin last comment was she was joyful about having had a full life, rather than sad about having to go.