OTWAY-Robin Veronica Sowards-Miller, 60, of Otway, Ohio, passed away, Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Portsmouth, Ohio. Robin was born May 24, 1959 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Ocie Lawwill Sowards.

Robin was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husbands, Wallace Ray Miller and Kenneth Dietrich, her fiancé, Thomas Dulaney, three brothers, Louis Vanhoose, Ronald Lawwill and Conway Risner, four sisters, Barbara Risner-Johnson, Connie Sue Wilbur

, Diana Pennington and Patricia Ellis.

She is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Donna) Dietrich of Minford, Ohio and Paul (Christy) Crisp of Portsmouth, Ohio, two brothers, Charles (Janice) Risner of Gretna, Virginia and Paul David Sowards, six grandchildren, Jordan Bland, Nathan McCoy, Trenton McCoy, Karen Lexi Carver, Chelsea Dietrich and Maddison Dietrich, ex-husband, Carl Crisp Jr. and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky. Visitation will be one hour before the service beginning at 11 A.M.