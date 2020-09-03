1/
Roger Bobst
CIRCLEVILLE – Roger Lee Bobst, 72, of Circleville a former Scioto County resident, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence. Born December 13, 1947 in Portsmouth, a son of the late William Richard and Helen Easter Bobst, he was a former employee of the Patterson Box Company in Portsmouth, a member of Laborer's Union, a Bailiff for the Scioto County Common Pleas Court, and a member of Harrison Free Will Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Jan Fannin Bobst; three daughters, Sandy (Dwayne) Wysocki-Slusher, Shari Faulkner, Helen Bailey; one son, Shannon Bobst, and several grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Bobst, and one sister, Betty Mercer.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Mounts officiating. Burial will be at Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
