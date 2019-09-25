PLATTSBURG — Roger "Pete" Lee Boldman, 67, of Plattsburg, Ohio passed from life on Friday, September 20, 2019 from complications of a stroke suffered on September 16.

He was born January 30, 1952 in McDermott, Ohio. He was the son of the late Mary (Jeanganut) and Homer Boldman.

Roger is survived by his partner of 25 years, Pam Dickerson. He is also survived by children, Kristen (Donnie) Naegel and Wesly Boldman; step-children, Lyndsay Dickerson and Lea (Mike) Henderson; grandchildren, Keira and Jaxon Naegel, and Ezekiel Boldman; step-grandchildren, Lily and Jemma Bering and Griffin and Tate Henderson; siblings, Alberta Boldman, Betty Pertuset and Charles (Denise) Boldman; and his feline partner in crime, Marley Jo.

He was also preceded in death by brothers Leroy and Paul; sister Theresa Mustard; and his beloved beagle, Cappy.

He came to Columbus after graduating high school and worked for White Westinghouse. He cut and sold firewood in the 80's before becoming a truck driver for the remainder of his life. He worked for PGT , Buckeye Wood Products/Buckeye Resources, Dave Burton Trucking, and TL Express before retiring in 2015. Pete was a great athlete, but basketball was his passion. He played for fun into his 40's. He loved the muscle cars of the 60's and in his youth loved racing cars on the back roads of Otway and McDermott, and at times, actually on the race track. He was in the process of restoring a "64 Fairlane-similar to his very first race car. His love of racing transferred to the love of NASCAR. He lived a full life and loved to tell his stories. He will be sadly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Rescue Me, pet adoptions https://www.rescueme.org/