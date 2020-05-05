WORTHINGTON-Roger Lowell Brown, 78, of Worthington, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 after several months of declining health. He was born August 3, 1941 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late Clyde Lowell Brown and Frances Edna West Brown Aeh.Roger was a 1959 graduate of Portsmouth High School where he played tuba in the band. He attended OSU where he also played tuba in the Ohio State University Marching Band. Roger worked at the former Empire Detroit Steel Corporation before moving to Columbus. He retired from both General Motors and the State of Ohio and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.Roger will be remembered as a generous brother, uncle and friend. He had an amazing spirit of determination to keep going even though he experienced many extreme health issues. Roger was a huge fan of the OSU Buckeyes. He was an avid tennis player during his time in Portsmouth and he also loved going out to dinner, playing Bingo, and shopping with long-time friend, Dottie Hoppenstand of Upper Arlington.He leaves behind five sisters, Jackie Brown of Worthington, Dr. Gerry (Dr. Larry) Lenhart of Hillsborough, CA, Debbie (Doug) Harness of Portsmouth, Brenda Mitchell of South Point, and Karen (Barry) Colley of Ashland, KY; many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, as well as many good friends.In addition to his parents, Roger was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Kline Aeh; and brother-in-law, George Mitchell.Services will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Pastor Steve Mann officiating. Masks will be required for all of those attending the service.Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park with military rites conducted by the James Dickey Post #23 American Legion Honor Detail.Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020.