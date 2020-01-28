MINFORD - Roger Bill Combs, 82 of Minford passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Born March 12, 1937 in Salyersville, Kentucky to the late Frank and Lura Shepherd Combs, he was a self-employed painter and attended Old Philadelphia Tabernacle.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patricia Wright Combs of Minford; one son, Curtis (Jenifer) Combs of Minford; daughter, Rita (Paul) Montgomery of Minford; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; three step-sons, James Kenneth (Tracy) Hay, Jamie Keith (Tonda) Hay, Ralph (Tony) Miller; five step-grandsons, and nine step-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Alline Combs; one son, Alden Bo Slone, one daughter, Patricia Colley; six brothers, Floyd Edward Combs, Bobby Lee Combs, Odis Combs, Curtis Combs, James Combs, Cecil Combs; three sisters, Marie, Dorothy and Betty Cole; father & mother-in-law, Ray & Martha (Ruth) Wright; brother-in-law, Daniel Wright, and stepson, Kevin Mills.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Kevin Hay officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.