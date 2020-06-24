Roger Daniel
PORTSMOUTH-Roger S. Daniel, 71, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at home. He was born December 24, 1948 in Beckley, WV to the late James Daniel and Mary Christian Daniel. Roger was a United States Marine and served during the Vietnam War, he retired from the Norfolk & Southern Railroad as a signal supervisor, he was a Mason and a member of the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23. Surviving are his sons; Luke Daniel, of Portsmouth, Roger Daniel, Jr., of Portsmouth, and Sam Daniel, of Fredericksburg, VA, brothers; Steve Daniel, of Chillicothe, James Daniel, of Chandler, AZ, Thomas Daniel, of Bluefield, WV, and sister, Brenda Hawks, of Beckley, WV, seven grandchildren; Braelyn, Kimber, Jonathan, Jordan, Aaron, Megan, Cory, and two great grandchildren; Kayden and Kaelynn.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with visitation for family and friends one hour prior to the service. Military Rites will be provided by James Dickey Post #23 of the American Legion.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
