SCIOTOVILLE-Roger F. Fowler, 70, of Sciotoville, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at SOMC Hospice Center. Born on November 21, 1949 in Ashland, KY, he was a son of the late Paul and Elaine Barnett Fowler.

Roger was one of the proudest veterans, having retired from the U.S. Army with 20 years of service. He had served during the Viet Nam War.

Also preceding him in death were a son, Shannon Fowler and a brother, Paul Fowler.

Surviving are his wife, Janice Chaffin Fowler, three sons, Roger F. (April Fowler and Nicholas Chaffin, all of Oklahoma and Andrew L. Fowler of Portsmouth; a daughter, Ashley Fowler of Portsmouth; four brothers, Donnie Fowler, Kenneth (Rhonda) Fowler and Gary Fowler, all of Portsmouth; four sisters, Brenda (Frank) Blevins, Dianne (Tom) Phillips, Patty (Roy) Keaton and Kay (Duke) Bailey, all of Portsmouth; and his special grandchildren, Tre Fowler, Cheyenne Green, Aubree Hammonds, Sophia Fowler, Adreanna Hammonds, Annabella Hammonds, and very special great-grandchildren, Branson Green and Emmylou Fowler.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th, at Fultz Hicks Summit Cemetery with Pastor Larry Blevins officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Army and Kenova Post #93 of the American Legion.

The family will receive guests at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

The American flags on the avenue, along with the U.S. Army flags, will fly in honor of our proud veteran Roger Fowler.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
