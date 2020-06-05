OTWAY-Roger Gilley, 76, of Otway, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home. He was born October 13, 1943 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Craven Nolan Gilley and Okie Hazel Workman. On August 13, 1966 he was united in marriage to Sharon Townsend Gilley who survives. Roger is also survived by two sons, Danny (Paula) Gilley of Otway and Ronnie Gilley of Port Charlotte, Florida; daughter, Tina (Jeremy) Smith of Otway; five grandchildren, Ashley (Chaise) Hall, Jasmine (Eric) Thompson, Megan Smith, Alex Smith and Bryce Smith all of Otway; four great grandchildren Rylee Thompson, Conner Smith, Greyson Hall, and Damien Hall all of Otway; a brother Lloyd (Toby) Gilley of Otway; daughter in law, Kerry Gilley of Cape Coral, Florida; and adopted son Carl Bloomfield of Wheelersburg.

Roger was a retired corrections officer at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville and proudly served his country in the United States Army.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway. Burial will follow in the Townsend Family Cemetery, Otway

