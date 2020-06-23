Roger Gray

LUCASVILLE-Roger William Gray, 76 of Lucasville passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Roger was born April 30, 1944 near Friendship to the late William and Catherine Bussa Gray. Roger attended the Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church most of his life.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his infant son and sister Peggy Grandin

Roger is survived by his wife of 55 years Linda Hinze Gray, a daughter Vonda (David) Rogers, his 3 grandchildren that he loved very very much, Hannah (Scott) Brunner, Hayden Rogers and Ella Rogers, and 2 great grandchildren, Barrett and Beauen Brunner, 3 sisters; Donna (JR) Kinney, Linda (Tim) Mundhenk, and Dana (Tim) Roark.

Roger graduated from Portsmouth West High School in 1962 and attended Ohio University Portsmouth. He worked in the shoe business at Martings for Taggart Shoes and the Wohl Shoe until 1983. He began his radio career in 1979 at WNXT Radio doing part time broadcasting of sports, the fair, and special events. He started full time in 1984, named sports director in 1986 and during his 38 years all at WNXT, he broadcasted more live sporting events that anyone in the history of Portsmouth radio. Also, he has spent more consecutive years at one station than anyone else.

Roger received the Southeast District Media Service Award from the OHSAA for the 2005 & 2006 sports season. He was the radio voice of the Shawnee State Lady Bears and called the National Championship from Sioux City, Iowa in 1999 and called it the biggest thrill in broadcasting. Rogers radio career not only included sports but was part of the morning show working with some great radio hosts including; Gary Rivers, Tom Reeder, Zeke Mullins, Frank Lewis, and more but also worked with Steve Hayes on the Get Up and Go Show for 10 years. Roger was selected 6 times at the areas #1 radio personality from the Portsmouth Daily Times. Roger also coached high school girls softball for 6 seasons at Notre Dame, taking the lady Titans to the regionals twice and coached softball at Portsmouth for 2 more years. He also coached Notre Dame's girls basketball for 2 years and the Volleyball Team for 3 years.

Funeral services will be 11:00AM Friday June 26, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Dave Sibole officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5PM to 8PM and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com