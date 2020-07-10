Roger Gregory

WHEELERSBURG-Roger Blaine Gregory, 82, of Wheelersburg, peacefully went to be with his Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the SOMC Hospice Center with his family by his bedside.

Born on January 22, 1938 in New Boston, he was a son of the late George and Irene Harris Gregory and was retired from U.S.E.C.

Roger was a proud and devoted member of the Sciotoville Christian Church and a member of Western Sun Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. He graduated in 1955 from Glenwood High School.

Also preceding him in death was a sister, Carolyn James.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce Hieneman Gregory whom he married June 1, 1963 in Sciotoville, two daughters, Stephanie Cline and Susan (Keith) Vanderpool; a sister, Emilie Howell; five grandchildren, James (Kristan) Conkey, Jennifer Conkey, Jeb (Jocee) Conkey, Mackenzie (Alex) Coakley, and Maddison (Ian) Edwards, and seven great-grandchildren; Maci Conkey, Colton Conkey, Hadley Conkey, Mia Conkey, Deacon Coakley, Kynlee Conkey and Sunday Coakley as well as a soon-to-be eighth great-grandchild in October, Kamryn Conkey.

A Celebration of Roger's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14th, at the Sciotoville Christian Church with Alex Coakley and Steve Falls officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace.

The family will receive guests at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 13th. Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Sciotoville Christian Church or SOMC Hospice.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.