WEST PORTSMOUTH-Leonard "Roger" Hannah, 81 of West Portsmouth died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born March 9, 1938 in Elliot County, Kentucky to the late Leonard J. Hannah and Roxie Kerley Flannery. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Michael Hannah, a daughter, Pamela Grove, and a granddaughter, Pilar Sofia Rodriguez.

Roger retired from OSCO Industries and attended Pond Run Baptist Church. He was a strong, loving man, wanted everyone to smile, and was successful.

Roger is survived by his wife, Barbara Nelson Hannah, 2 sons; Leonard Hannah Jr., and Zachary Hannah, 2 daughters; Penny Nelson and Jenny Klawon, 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 2 brothers; Samuel Hannah and Bill Stafford, a sister, Shirley Perry, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, January 26, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Robert Nelson officiating and interment in Mound Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com