BLUE CREEK-Ronald Lee Hayslip, 70 of Blue Creek passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born August 6, 1949 in Portsmouth to the late William Robert Hayslip and Anna Moore Hayslip who survives. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Mae Blevins Hayslip, 3 brothers; William Hayslip, Wayne Hayslip, and Freddie Hayslip, a sister, Barbara Taylor, and a nephew, JR Hayslip. Ronald retired from the Operators and Engineers Local #18. He loved to hunt, fish, visit family, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Along with his mother, he is survived by 2 daughters; Rhonda (Dean) Anderson and Michelle Trowbridge both of Portsmouth, 3 sons; William "Bubby" (Kari) Hayslip of Stout, Ronald (Heather) Hayslip Jr. of Blue Creek, and Brandon (Lora) Hayslip of Stout, 10 grandchildren, a brother, Mike (Cindy) Hayslip, a sister, Wilma Humble, along with several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020.