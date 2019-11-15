NEW BOSTON — Roger B. Holbrook, age 81 of New Boston, passed away Thursday November 14, 2019 at SOMC Hospice Center. Roger was born to the late Ezra and Elizabeth Holbrook on January 21, 1938. Roger retired from the Village of New Boston Service Department and was also self-employed. Roger was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and sitting on his front porch.

Roger is survived by five children who he was proud of, Kathy Bender (Chris) of New Boston, Kimberly Lawless (Danny) of Lucasville, Kristy Evans of Lucasville, Regina McGuire (Jody) of Portsmouth and Roger Holbrook II (Lisa) of Lucasville; one sister, Joyce Cummings; one brother, Paul Holbrook (Janet), a brother-in-law who was like a son, Darrell Harlow (Jamie) of Grayson, KY; eight grandchildren who he adored, Jessica Voiers (Eric), Cody Bender (Danielle), Hannah Jordan (Luke), Aimee Taylor, McKensey Ciccone (Kalem), Kaitlin Branham (Trey), Chase Horsley (Rachel), Levi Horsley (Jordan); four step grandchildren, Leann Gideon, Danielle Lawless, Chelsea McGuire and Morgan McGuire; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Brady, McKylie and Cam Voiers, Kendall, Connor and Kennedy Bender, Blake Branham, Bexleigh and Bryce Horsely and Beau Horsley; many nieces and nephews and his four legged buddy Nick. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Holbrook on September 28, 2016. They were married February 14, 1959 in South Portsmouth, KY; an infant daughter Lorrie, Son-in-law Chris Evans, Brothers Billie, Donald and Robert Holbrook; and a sister Connie Boggs.

The family would like to give a special thank you to SOMC outpatient Hospice and the Hospice Center; aides, Brandi Lewis and Morgan Eversole and his nurse Andrea Turner for your excellent care; Portsmouth Ambulance Service; and the emergency room and staff of SOMC. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SOMC Hospice.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday November 18, 2019 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Brian Holbrook officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the services on Monday. Fond memories of Roger and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.