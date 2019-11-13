PORTSMOUTH — Age 67 of Portsmouth, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born August 20, 1953 to the late Bennie Elwood and Darlene (Arthur) Skaggs. He was a 1970 graduate of Wheelersburg High School. Rodger retired from the Norfolk and Southern Railroad after 42 years of service. He enjoyed Golf and crossword puzzles, he was also a member of the New Boston Eagles.

Roger is survived by his wife of 34 years, Deborah (Horton) Skaggs; a son, Roger Todd Skaggs (Michelle) of Minford; a niece, Keri Skaggs of Sciotoville; three grandchildren, Michael Skaggs (Micheala), Taylor Skaggs, and Drew Skaggs; two great-grandchildren, Kent and Emma Skaggs; and a special friend and neighbor, Jeff Henry.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by a brother, Richard "Rick" Skaggs.

Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Randy Arthur officiating. Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to SOMC Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.