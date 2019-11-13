PORTSMOUTH —Roger E. Skaggs, Age 67 of Portsmouth, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born August 20, 1952 to Bennie and Darlene (Arthur) Skaggs of Wheelersburg. He was a 1970 graduate of Wheelersburg High School. Roger retired from the Norfolk and Southern Railroad after 42 years of service. He enjoyed Golf and crossword puzzles, he was also a member of the New Boston Eagles.

Roger is survived by his wife of 34 years, Deborah (Horton) Skaggs; a son, Roger Todd Skaggs (Michelle) of Minford; three grandchildren, Michael Skaggs (Micheala), Taylor Skaggs and Drew Skaggs; two great-grandchildren, Kent and Emmett Skaggs; a niece Keri Skaggs of Sciotoville and a special friend and neighbor, Jeff Henry.

Roger was preceded in death by a brother, Richard "Rick" Skaggs.

Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Randall J. Arthur officiating. Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to SOMC Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.