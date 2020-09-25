WEST UNION — Roger W. Whaley, 77, of West Union, passed from this life Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Parkside Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fairfield, OH.

He was born June 28, 1943, in West Portsmouth, OH, a son of the late Charles W. and Ora Mabel Evans Whaley. An Army veteran, he served in Korea as part of the Military Police from 1965 to 1971. As a member of the IBEW, he worked as a Journeyman Lineman, and later as a Supervisor for AEP, based in Seaman, OH.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Kaye Lavender Whaley, whom he married on Dec. 30, 1967, in West Portsmouth, OH; one daughter, Mala Ann Kennard (husband Tim) of Chillicothe, OH; one son, Michael Duane Whaley of Prairie du Sac, WI (wife Nicole); grandsons Grayson and Wyatt Whaley; Tim Kennard Jr. of Roanoke, VA, and great grandson Malcolm; granddaughter Stacey Carroll-Kennard (wife Stacy) of Soldier, KY, and great granddaughter Shelby; and one brother, Donald Whaley, (wife Janice) of Oceanside, California.

He was preceded in death by brothers Charles E. Whaley (wife Polly), Ronald Whaley (wife Christine), James Whaley (wife Mary), and Sisters Margaret Hammond (husband Derwood), Carolyn Scaggs (Henry), and Judith Webb (husband John).

Services will be held at F. C. Daehler's Funeral Home in Portsmouth, OH, with Pastor Owen Applegate officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park in Wheelersburg, OH, with military graveside rites. The public is welcome to attend the Committal Service 12:30 PM Tuesday

There will be no visiting hours and only immediate family will be present at the service and graveside. All those attending need to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ALS Foundation in Roger's name.