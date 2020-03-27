NEW BOSTON - Rome Leon Shoemaker, age 90, of New Boston, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home. He was born May 13, 1929 in New Boston to Orville and Mina (Cunningham) Shoemaker. Leon graduated from East High School in 1947 and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was a member of the James Dickey American Legion, Post #23, enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, and gardening. Most especially, Leon loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and serving and attending his church.

He is survived by two daughters, Debbie (John) Coriell of Franklin Furnace, Lisa (John) Johnson of Portsmouth; two grandchildren, John Michael (Jessica) Coriell, Brittany Lee (Andrew) Cline; one great-grandson, Jonathon Keith Coriell; brother Shurl "Coach" Shoemaker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Viola Shoemaker; brother, Joe Shoemaker; sister, Carolyn Elam.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020 at New Boston First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Mike Lanning officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston is handling the arrangements. Memorials are preferred to Heartland Home Care Hospice or New Boston First Church of the Nazarene. Fond memories of Leon and condolences may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.