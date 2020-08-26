NEW BOSTON-Ronald Dean Aeh Age 82 of New Boston, passed away August 20, 2020 at Best Care in Wheelersburg. He was born September 26, 1937 in Portsmouth a son of the late Roy and Helen Aeh. He was a graduate of Glenwood High School, a brick mason at the former Detroit Steel Corp and loved bowling. He and his fellow bowlers enjoyed traveling on the Pro Bowling Circuit. He is survived by two sons, Michael Aeh and wife Tina of Bainbridge, Bradley Aeh of Georgetown; one brother, Donald Aeh of Sciotoville; five grandchildren, Amanda Aeh, Bradleigh Aeh, Kristin Bailey, SPC Aeh, Michael O. and Emma Aeh; three great grandchildren, Hadley, Kannon and Kora. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Interment will follow in Lucasville Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.