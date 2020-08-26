1/1
Ronald Aeh
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BOSTON-Ronald Dean Aeh Age 82 of New Boston, passed away August 20, 2020 at Best Care in Wheelersburg. He was born September 26, 1937 in Portsmouth a son of the late Roy and Helen Aeh. He was a graduate of Glenwood High School, a brick mason at the former Detroit Steel Corp and loved bowling. He and his fellow bowlers enjoyed traveling on the Pro Bowling Circuit. He is survived by two sons, Michael Aeh and wife Tina of Bainbridge, Bradley Aeh of Georgetown; one brother, Donald Aeh of Sciotoville; five grandchildren, Amanda Aeh, Bradleigh Aeh, Kristin Bailey, SPC Aeh, Michael O. and Emma Aeh; three great grandchildren, Hadley, Kannon and Kora. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Interment will follow in Lucasville Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
t D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH 45662
(740) 456-4133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved