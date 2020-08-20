Ronald Arn

FRANKLIN FURNACE-Ronald Carl Arn, 64, of Franklin Furnace, died peacefully at home Wednesday evening, August 19, 2020, with his family present. Born on April 29, 1956 in Portsmouth, he was a son of the late Carl and Sylvia Ball Arn and was a retired carman for the CSX Railroad with 29 years of service.

Red was a 1974 graduate of Green High School and attended Grace Community at Bigelow. He was an avid sports fan, but his favorites were THE Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. Actually, Red was "Fan of the Game" in Cincy.

Also preceding him in death were his brother, Dan Arn, and sister, Judy Preston.

Surviving are his wife Cheryl Ward Arn, three daughters, Shannon (Michael) Whitis of Franklin Furnace, Amanda (Stephen) Stover of South Point and Sarah (Cody) Bartram of Ashland, KY; two step-daughters, Angela (Todd) Shiplett of Clarksburg and Janice Cartee of Minford; a brother-in-law, Bill Preston of Columbus and seven very special grandchildren, Hayden Whitis, Morgan Whitis, Clara Stover, Callan Stover, Norah Bartram, Caden Cornes and Jacob Shiplett.

A committal service will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24th, at the Memorial Burial Park with Pastor Gary Chaffin officiating.

The family will receive guests at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Foundation.

