WHEELERSBURG-Ronald Dotson, 69, of Wheelersburg, OH passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Pike County, KY June 9, 1950 a son of the late Rant and Nellie Coleman Dotson.

Ronald was a retired Coal Miner and enjoyed Coon Hunting.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one son, Ronald Lee Dotson JR; two brothers, Clarence, Garley, JR, Donald and Walter Dotson; two sisters Alice, Sadie and several half brothers and sisters.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years Barbara Dotson; one son, Jayden Little of Wheelersburg, OH; one sister, Julie (Randy) Mullins of Dorton, KY; one brother, Dallas Dotson of Ransam, KY; two grandchildren and several other family and friends who will sadly miss him.

Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY with Roger Wiseman officiating. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.

