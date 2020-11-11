PORTSMOUTH-Ronald Dale "Ron" Fike, 72 of Portsmouth, died Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born March 31, 1948 in Portsmouth to the late Dale and Ruth Gilmer Fike.

Ron was a 1967 graduate of Portsmouth High School and was a United States Navy (SeaBee's) Vietnam Veteran. Ron was a former Scioto County Sheriff Deputy, an S.O.C.F Officer, a 22 year Security Police Officer for U.S.E.C, Scioto County Juvenile Detention Center Officer, and worked at the Ashland Kentucky Group Home for Boys. He was a member of James Dickey Post # 23 American Legion, Aurora Masonic Lodge # 48 and Coles Blvd. First Church of God where he was a Board Member. He coached the Rough Riders Pee Wee football team and Little League baseball.

Ron is survived by his wife Joyce Boyd Fike who he married on September 25, 2014. A son Darren (Erica) Fike, a daughter Sheri Fike Anderson, stepson Michael (Kim) Clark, stepdaughter Jodie (Roger) Weghorst, 2 sisters; Cora Comer and Sharon (Dale) Campbell, 11 grandchildren; Katie and Kevin Anderson, Trenton and Trevor Fike, Jackson, Erin and Ali Shoemaker, Joyce Ann Clark, Connor Clark, Josepf Seison and J.Grace Seison, great granddaughters Alexia and Holly Clark and soon to arrive, Scarlet.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday November 14, 2020 at Coles Blvd. First Church of God with Chad Benner officiating. Interment will be in Scioto Burial Park with graveside military rites provided by the James Dickey Post # 23 American Legion. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth on Friday from 6 to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.