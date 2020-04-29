FRIENDSHIP-Ronald Jay Grooms, 68 of Friendship died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born October 13, 1951 in Adams County to the late Luther and Lena Kerr Grooms. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Maxie Grooms Sr., Larry Grooms, Billy Grooms, and Robert Grooms, and 2 sisters; Janice Grooms and Beverly White.

Ronald worked many years at Adams Bakery, Betsy Ross, Krispie Cream Donuts, and was a sales representative for Mr. B. Chips. He volunteered with Nile Township Fire Department for 35 years and ran EMS for 18 years. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Sheryl Schnitzius Grooms whom he married August 28, 1980, sisters; Mary Nesbit, Susy Sheets, Jenne Teeters, and Alice Grooms along with several nieces, nephews, family, and friends that he loved dearly.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.

There will be a live stream of the funeral service on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rick Phillips officiating on the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home Facebook Page.