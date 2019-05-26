RONALD W. HAZELBAKER

WHEELERSBURG —Ronald W. Hazelbaker Age 82, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at SOMC Hospice Center. He was born June 5, 1936, in West Union, a son of the late Robert and Bernice (Price) Hazelbaker. Ronald was a former Key Punch Operator at Empire Detroit Steel and retired as a Bus Driver for the Portsmouth City Schools. He was a member of Wheelersburg Church of Christ, was an avid golfer and loved to hunt Ground Hogs.

He is survived by his wife, Betty (Cobb) Hazelbaker; one son, Ronald W. Hazelbaker, II of Wheelersburg; one daughter, Angela Coriell and husband Wayne of Wheelersburg; three grandchildren, Wes and wife Christina, Michael and wife Brooke, Issac; and five great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine Pence and Patricia Hazelbaker.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Lynn Wessell officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 12 Noon to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of condolences may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com