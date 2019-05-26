Ronald Hazelbaker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Hazelbaker.
Service Information
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Home-Wheelersburg Chapel
11901 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH
45694
(740)-574-5050
Obituary
Send Flowers

RONALD W. HAZELBAKER

WHEELERSBURG —Ronald W. Hazelbaker Age 82, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at SOMC Hospice Center. He was born June 5, 1936, in West Union, a son of the late Robert and Bernice (Price) Hazelbaker. Ronald was a former Key Punch Operator at Empire Detroit Steel and retired as a Bus Driver for the Portsmouth City Schools. He was a member of Wheelersburg Church of Christ, was an avid golfer and loved to hunt Ground Hogs.

He is survived by his wife, Betty (Cobb) Hazelbaker; one son, Ronald W. Hazelbaker, II of Wheelersburg; one daughter, Angela Coriell and husband Wayne of Wheelersburg; three grandchildren, Wes and wife Christina, Michael and wife Brooke, Issac; and five great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine Pence and Patricia Hazelbaker.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Lynn Wessell officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 12 Noon to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of condolences may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.