RONALD L. HOWELL

PORTSMOUTH —Ronald L. Howell, 64, of Portsmouth, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at SOMC. He was born on November 6, 1954, in Portsmouth to the late Silas and Betty (Dale) Howell. Ronald served as a Marine during the Viet Nam war, was a member of Post 471 American Legion, Portsmouth Eagles, and the Portsmouth Moose clubs. He was a self-employed electrician for many years and donated his time and talent working on various charitable projects. He retired from Scioto County Career and Technical Center as an Electrical Instructor. Ron enjoyed spending time with family and friends at his favorite spot, The Tiki Bar, and singing karaoke.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters; Ralph, Linda, Evelene, Silas "Red", Peggy, and many half brothers and half sisters.

Ron is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda (Ashenbaugh) Howell, sons, Ronald Howell of Portsmouth, Eric McCallister of Cincinnati, and daughter, Erica (Josh) Kegley of Lucasville, special sister-in-law, Betty "BJ" Everitt, and his siblings; Jeannie, Lorie, Patty, Diane, Sue, Kenny, Jimmy, and Missy. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; Jordyn, McKenzie, and Nicolas Howell, Gunner and Talon Kegley, and Ashton and Bella McCallister.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Jimmy Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery where graveside memorial rites will be provided by the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23.

A visitation will be on Tuesday from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the funeral home, and again one hour before the service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sierra's Haven or the Animal Welfare League of Scioto County.