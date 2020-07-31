PORTSMOUTH-Ronald Joseph Montavon, 73, of Portsmouth, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. He was born July 11, 1947 in Portsmouth to the late Carl and Rita (Prose) Montavon.

Ron was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was retired from the State of Ohio Auditor's office. He served in the United States Army and also eight years in the National Guard. He was a member of the Portsmouth Bowling Association, where he served as President, and was Secretary/Treasurer of the Commercial Bowling League. Ron was also a proud member of the American legion, James Dickey Post #23.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Vetter Montavon, a son, Ronald Montavon Jr.(Kristen) of Covington, KY, two daughters; Stacey Montavon of Portsmouth, and Kelly Smith (Alex) of Canal Winchester, four grandchildren; Liam and Joe Montavon and Renae and Nicholas Smith. He is also survived by his siblings; Kenneth Montavon (Karen) of Otway, Carl Montavon of Milford, Linda King of Pond Creek, Teresa Lute (Gary) of Pond Creek, Patricia Davis of McDermott, Mary Claire Redoutey (Bob) of Pond Creek, a sister-in-law, Cindy Montavon of Pond Creek, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Dennis Montavon and a brother-in-law, Fred Davis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Rev. Patrick Watikha officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery where graveside military rites will be provided by the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23. Visitation for friends and relatives will be 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. A Recitation of the Rosary will be 7:30 P.M. Monday evening at the funeral home.

Per state orders, a mask or face covering will be required for entry into the funeral home church.