WEST PORTSMOUTH — Ronald E. Newman, 75 of West Portsmouth died Monday, September 16, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born July 16, 1944, in West Portsmouth to the late Esto Martie and Bertie Mae Gallimore Newman. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Marty Andrew Newman. He was a retired construction worker and attended Calvary Chapel Church. He loved woodworking and working outside.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Glenna Cooper Newman whom he married April 9, 1977, 2 sons; Ronald Lee Newman and Ronald E. Newman Jr., 2 daughters; Tammy (Ernie) Stacy and Rhonda Kay (Dan) Taulbee, 15 grandchildren; Lisa, Kenny, Nicholas, Brianna, Travis, Trevor, Jonmichael, Jessica, Ben, Kelly, Joey, Danielle, Shawnda, Nickey, and Ronald III, 8 great-grandchildren, a brother, Jerry (Bernie) Newman, and 3 sisters; Donna (Dave) McGraw, Judy (Alan) Houston, and Gail (Sam) Hannah.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with interment in Mershon Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.