LUCASVILLE — Ronald Lee Sheets Sr., 77, of Lucasville, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

He was born July 28, 1942 in Pike County, Ohio, a son of the late John William and Grace Benner Sheets.

Ron was a retired Advertising Manager for Pepsi Cola Bottling and a 1960 Valley High School graduate.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, John W. Sheets.

Ron is survived by his wife, Marilyn Schnitzius Sheets, whom he married October 26, 1963 in Lucasville; two sons, Ronald L. (Connie) Sheets Jr. and Paul W. Sheets both of Lucasville; one grandson, Christopher (Jen) Sheets of New Philadelphia; one great-granddaughter Claire Noelle Sheets; and one sister, Anna Farley of Blacksburg, Virginia.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with James Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Lucasville Cemetery. Friend