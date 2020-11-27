1/
Ronald Spradlin
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FRANKLIN FURNACE - Ronald Wayne Spradlin, 49, of Franklin Furnace passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Edgewood Manor in Lucasville. He was born April 5, 1971 in Portsmouth, a son of the late John W. and Deloris Azenith Sizemore Spradlin.

He is survived by one daughter, Health Moore; one granddaughter, Paisley Moore and several aunts and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Rodney Spradlin and Randall Spradlin, in infancy.

Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved