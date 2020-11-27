FRANKLIN FURNACE - Ronald Wayne Spradlin, 49, of Franklin Furnace passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Edgewood Manor in Lucasville. He was born April 5, 1971 in Portsmouth, a son of the late John W. and Deloris Azenith Sizemore Spradlin.

He is survived by one daughter, Health Moore; one granddaughter, Paisley Moore and several aunts and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Rodney Spradlin and Randall Spradlin, in infancy.

Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.