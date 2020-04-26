AUGUSTA, GA -Ronald Staten, entered into rest Thursday, April 23, 2020, Ronald Leroy Staten, 84, beloved husband of 65 years to Gayle Perry Staten.

Ronald loved his family, traveling, music and spending times with his grandchildren. After retiring in 1991 from Empire Detroit Steel, he enjoyed golfing with his buddies and was a marathoner.

In addition to his wife Gayle, Ronald is survived by his daughter: Cindy Bair (Cubby); sons: Perry Staten, Bryan Staten (Marina), and Tim Staten (Karen); seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson: Ben Bair, four brothers, three sisters, and his parents.

The family would like to thank Aiken Oncology and Aiken Cancer Center for their excellent care.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to Aiken Oncology: 222 University Pkwy, Aiken, SC 29801, or Aiken Cancer Center: 111 Miracle Ln, Aiken, SC 29801.

