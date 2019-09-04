WHEELERSBURG — Ronald Lee Whisman, 76, of Wheelersburg passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Ronald was born October 13, 1942 in Hagerstown, MD to the late Willard and Maudie Leadingham Whisman. Ronald was retired from the casting department of Dayton Walther and he was a member of Sand Hill Christian Baptist Church. He was also a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. and a member of the American Legion James Dickey Post #23; IOOF of Portsmouth and New Boston Eagles. In addition to his parents Ronald was preceded in death by a brother, Willard Whisman and three sisters, Janet Potter, Elizabeth Timberlake and Georgetta Harris. Ronald is survived by his wife, Junie Caldwell Whisman whom he married January 3, 1961 in Vanceburg, KY. Also surviving are three sons, Rodney Whisman, Scott (Paula) Whisman and Paul (Michelle) Whisman; daughters, Rhoda Whisman and Rhonda Newman; two brothers, Paul and Phillip Whisman; three sisters, Louella Nelson, Linda Martin and Carol Cyrus; five grandchildren, Courtney and Brandon Burton, Chasity and Chris McDaniel, Justin and Sarah Whisman, Nicole Whisman and Kendall Whisman and six great grandchildren, Eli, Peyton, Maliki, Colton, Payton and Brayden.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Jared Timberlake and Pastor Ronnie Blevins officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, September 6, 2019 and one hour before the service on Saturday. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.