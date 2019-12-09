PORTSMOUTH — Ronall Gale Boggs, 84, of Portsmouth, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at King's Daughter Medical Center in Ashland. He was born December 2, 1935, in Nolan, West Virginia, a son of the late Orman Boggs and Margaret Sowkulech Boggs. He was a retired Meat Cutter with Kroger Company with 39 years of service.

He is survived by two sons, Bill Boggs and wife Chris, of Powell, Ohio; Tim Boggs, of West Portsmouth; one brother, Orman L. Boggs, of Portsmouth; one sister, Anise S. Boggs, of Portsmouth; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was also preceded in death by one son, Ronall Boggs, Jr. and two daughters, Lori Boggs and Becky Boggs.

Funeral services will be held 1PM Thursday, December 12, 2019, at F.C. Daehler Mortuary with Reverend John Gowdy officiating, with interment at Memorial Burial Park. Friends may call Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com.