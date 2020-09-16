1/3
Ronel Andrews
PORTSMOUTH-Ronel E. "Ron" Andrews, 73, of Portsmouth, passed away on September 10, 2020. He was a proud member of the Glenwood High School class of 1965 and served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his mother, Nancy (Baldridge) Andrews, four siblings, David, Gary, Donna (Dave) Hartlage and Debra (Don) Bussell, nieces and nephews Damien, Chris, Meagan, Ellen, Luke, Allie, Wesley and Mackenzy, and his faithful dog Bleu. He was preceded in death by his father Howard, sister Janet, brother John and nephew Benjamin. Honoring Ron's request, his body will be cremated and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Please visit www.fcadehlermortuary.com or visit our Facebook page to leave condolences.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
F C Daehler Mortuary Company
915 9Th St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4146
