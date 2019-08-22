PORTSMOUTH — Ronnie Howard, age 71, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at OSU in Columbus. He was born April 21, 1948 in Hillsboro to Troy and Lucille (Loop) Howard. Ronnie worked as a designer for Mitchellace and married his wife, Phyllis (Thompson) Howard on April 11, 1999. Ronnie enjoyed fishing, tinkering with cars, and loved cutting the grass. He was an avid OSU Buckeye football fan.

He is survived by his mother, Lucille Howard of Portsmouth; wife, Phyllis Howard; sons, Mark Howard of Washington Courthouse, Adam Howard of Portsmouth, Gary Howard of Portsmouth; stepdaughters, Penny (Mike) Zuefle of McDermott, Kristie Harrell of Columbus; stepsons, Terry (Diane) Harrell of IN, Robert (Teresa) Harrell of Minford, Jeremy Harrell of Columbus; brother, Gary Howard of Hillsboro; sisters, Louise (Carl) Porter of Hillsboro, Shirley (Glenn) McGlone of Portsmouth; grandson, Tyler Howard. He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Howard.

Funeral services for Ronnie will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor Sam Salyer officiating. Interment will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call from 10 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.