PORTSMOUTH-Ronnie Howell, Jr., age 45, passed away August 1, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Preceding him in death was his father, Ron, Sr. He is survived by mother, Linda Ashenbaugh Howell; children Jordyn, McKenzie and Nick; sister, Erica Kegley; brother, Eric McCallister and former wife, Toni Tindall. Ronnie worked for many years at N&W Railroad and Kroger's. He coached various ball teams including football for Portsmouth Junior and Senior High Schools. He enjoyed singing karaoke and visiting family and friends.

Funeral Services will be 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Jimmy Bailey officiating. A visitation for friends and will family will be one hour before the service, starting at 11:00 A.M.

Per state requirements, a mask or face covering will be required while at the funeral home.