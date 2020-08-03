1/1
Ronnie Howell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-Ronnie Howell, Jr., age 45, passed away August 1, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Preceding him in death was his father, Ron, Sr. He is survived by mother, Linda Ashenbaugh Howell; children Jordyn, McKenzie and Nick; sister, Erica Kegley; brother, Eric McCallister and former wife, Toni Tindall. Ronnie worked for many years at N&W Railroad and Kroger's. He coached various ball teams including football for Portsmouth Junior and Senior High Schools. He enjoyed singing karaoke and visiting family and friends.

Funeral Services will be 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Jimmy Bailey officiating. A visitation for friends and will family will be one hour before the service, starting at 11:00 A.M.

Per state requirements, a mask or face covering will be required while at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved