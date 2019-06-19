ROSALEE RACHEL SPARKS

FRIENDSHIP — Rosalee Rachel Sparks, 81 of Friendship died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Rosemount Pavilion. She was born April 30, 1938 in Portsmouth to the late George Alton and Pearl Goldie Benner Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Earl Sparks.

She was a Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital and other various nursing homes. She joined her husband in 1973 to work at The Boat Shop that they owned.

Rosalee is survived by 3 sons; Jeff (Sherri) Sparks, Steve (Tanna) Sparks, and Greg (Patty) Sparks all of West Portsmouth, 4 grandchildren; Tyler Sparks, Abbi Sparks, Justin (Erica) Collins, and Aarika (Justin) Hughes, and 4 great grandchildren; Hadleigh Sparks, Colt Hughes, Chloe Benner, and Noah Benner.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Friday, June 21, 2019 at McKendree Cemetery with George Gravely officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth.