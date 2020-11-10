1/1
Rosalie Lewis
1939 - 2020
CHILLICOTHE-Rosalie Ann Lewis, 81, of Chillicothe, a former Portsmouth resident, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Hopeton Village in Chillicothe. She was born July 24, 1939 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Raymond P. and Hattie Myrtle Walker Mullen.

Rosalie was a 1957 Portsmouth High School graduate and a very skilled seamstress. An avid quilter, she was a member of the Down By the River Quilt Guild and it's Scrap Patch. She worked for many years at Malone's Day Care, as an upholsterer at Simply Chic and as a curtain maker at Ruffles by Nancy.

Preceding her in death on December 3, 2015 was her husband of 58 years, Clifford Charles Lewis. The couple were married March 14, 1957 in Lawrenceburg, IN.

Surviving are her son, Lloyd Randall "Randy" (Judy) Lewis of Lewis Center; two daughters, Denise Ann (Trent) Lewis Hulbert of Chillicothe and Laura Lynn Lewis of Circleville; six grandchildren, Ryan and Adam Hulbert, Paul and Scott Lewis, Joel (Haleigh) Hammond and Allison Hammond; and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Friday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Dennis Dawes, Minister, officiating and interment in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 11 A.M until the funeral hour. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
