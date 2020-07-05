Rosalie Williams

LUCASVILLE-Rosalie Kay Williams, 52, of Lucasville passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence.

She was born July 15, 1967 in Newport, Kentucky a daughter of Larry Kendale Mefford Sr. of Lucasville and the late Linda Kay Bachelor Mefford.

Rosie was the President of Genesis Oxygen and Home Medical Equipment and the Vice President of Interim Home Health Care. She was also the President and Chairperson for Relay For Life. She was a member of Community Bible Church in Lucasville, received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Shawnee State University, and a 1985 Valley High School graduate.

She is also survived by two sisters and a brother, Kosha Mefford and Shola (Ryan) Cochran both of Lucasville; Kendale (Tara) Mefford of New Boston and a nephew whom she raised, Noah Gentil of Lucasville; three nephews and two nieces who were like her grandchildren, Lyndsay Mefford, Michigan Cochran, Tanner Mefford, RW Cochran, and Cash Cochran.

In addition to her mother, Rosie was also preceded in death by a nephew Ethan Mefford, who was like her grandson.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Community Bible Church in Lucasville with Joey Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Burial Park. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the funeral at the church Wednesday.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Interim Health Care, Bridgeport 360, Genesis Oxygen and Home Medical Equipment, and SOMC Hospice for their tender loving care of Rosie.