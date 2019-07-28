Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Mary White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSE MARY WHITE FRANKLIN FURNACE-Rose Mary White, 74, of Franklin Furnace, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota. Rose was born August 19, 1944, in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Leonard Mancelee and Ethyle Edna Osborne Blizzard. She was a retired teacher of Scioto County; a graduate of Green High School and received her Bachelor Degree at Ohio University and a degree in visually impaired at Ohio State and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Rose was a member of the Wheelersburg Chapter #516 Order of Eastern Star of which she was a past Worthy Matron, past Trustee, Cancer Representative and past District Secretary. She was a member of Red Hats Society and a member of Powellsville Mission Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by two brothers, John Henry Blizzard and Leonard Foster Blizzard. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Phil White and special mother to Aaron (Emily) Blizzard of Franklin Furnace; Nathan (Hope) Blizzard and Lovealee (Ivan) Blevins, both of South Webster; grandmother of Kaylynn, Caden and Addison Blizzard, Mason and Brady Blizzard and Alek, Shiloah and Cailee Blevins and many nieces and nephews; five brothers, Paul (Peggy) Blizzard, Arthur (Eugenia) Blizzard, Carl (Brenda) Blizzard, Wilford (Rebecca) Blizzard and Thad Blizzard; two sisters, Bonnie (late Ron) Ruse and Audrey (Jim Stamper) Yarnell and a sister-in-law Carol Blizzard. Services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Charles Green and Pastor Ronnie Blevins officiating. Interment will follow in Haverhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5:00-8:00 pm Monday, July 29, 2019, and one hour before the service on Tuesday. Eastern Star service will be at 8:00 pm on Monday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.

Published in The Daily Times from July 28 to July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close