PORTSMOUTH-Rose Rubadue, 82, of Portsmouth, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born April 25, 1937 in Columbus to the late Edward and Carrie (Reiser) Linnabary. Rose was a Medical Transcriptionist for the hospital and various doctors. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and loved crocheting and her dog Cleo.

She is survived by her husband, Clare Rubadue Jr., three sons; Joseph Rubadue (Anne) of Westerville, Timothy Rubadue (Judy) of Marysville, and Paul Rubadue (Marjorie) of Ironton, a daughter, Catherine Rubadue of Newark, eight grandchildren; Cassidy Nicholson, Tyler Nicholson (Alicia), Jayla Malone, Christopher Rubadue, Allison Rubadue, Benjamin Rubadue, Charles Rubadue and Samantha Rubadue, four great-grandchildren; Kallie, Kamryn, Kylinn and Sullivan Nicholson. Two sisters, Agnes Campbell and Hazel Weaver, both of Lancaster, also survive her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Rev. Chris Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

A visitation for friends and family will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. A Recitation of Rosary will be on Friday following the visitation at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rose's memory to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.