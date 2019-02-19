ROSEANN DETTWILLER

BUTLER TWP — Roseann (Spangenberg) Dettwiller, 77, of Butler Twp., passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born to James & Helen (Kale) Spangenberg on May 16, 1941 in Portsmouth, Ohio. Roseann graduated from Portsmouth Notre Dame High School and attended the Ohio State University. She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Roseann spent many years working as a dental assistant in Portsmouth, Columbus & Dayton.

Preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Janet Graft. She is survived, and will be dearly missed, by her husband of 52 years, Charles H. "Bud" Dettwiller; daughter, Angela Yvonne Dettwiller (David Grooms); son, Douglas Charles Dettwiller, and his children, Joseph, Dani & Chelsea; son, Brad James Dettwiller (Missi), and their children, Brad, Jr., Chad & Jake; brother, Jim Spangenberg (Debbie); brother-in-law, Don Graft; other dear relatives and many friends.

Mass 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Precious Blood Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416. Fr. Tim Knepper, C.PP.S., celebrant. Private inurnment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery at a future date. The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. If desired, memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 751982, Dayton, OH 45475 or the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.