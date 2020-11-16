1/2
Rosella Riepenhoff
1923 - 2020
WHEELERSBURG-Rosella Riepenhoff, 97, of Wheelersburg, went to be with her Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 at SOMC Hospice Center. Born on August 3, 1923 in New Boston, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Gladys Krueger Metzler and a member of Wheelersburg United Methodist Church, where she was involved in youth activities for several years.

Rosella enjoyed baking, having baked over 100 wedding cakes, was a member of the New Boston Homemakers for over 50 years, and served as it's president for 45 years. She was also a member of Scioto County Homemakers for over 50 years.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Carl Riepenhoff, and a brother, George Metzler.

Surviving are two sons, Ronald (Janet) Riepenhoff of Sciotoville and Larry Riepenhoff of Wheelersburg; ten grandchildren, Brian, Rodney, Vanessa, Jessica, Larry II, Missi, Jayson, Nikki, Jamie and Laura and eighteen fantastic great-grandchildren, Vash, Avery, Devin, Marissa, Jayla, Melissa Grace, Caleb, Abigail, Hannah, Jaylea, Michael, Brooklyn, S. J., Hope, Rielly, Brady, Cooper and Miranda.

A Celebration of Rosella's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Perry Prosch officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
422 Harding Avenue
Sciotoville, OH 45662
(740) 776-2115
