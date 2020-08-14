Rosemary Ginn

PORTSMOUTH-Rosemary C. Ginn, 59, of Portsmouth, died August 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 9, 1961 in Santa Rosa, FL., the daughter of Barbara Utley Costello of Portsmouth, and the late Joseph Kieran Costello. In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son, William Lee Carpenter (Dalina), of South Carolina, a daughter, Crystal Carpenter, of Chillicothe, two step-sons; Zachary Ginn (Mariah) of Portsmouth, Andrew Ginn, of Columbus, a sister, Christina Costello, of Saudi Arabia, and four grandchildren. Rosemary attended Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. She worked for several years at Boulevard Bouquet driving a van and making deliveries.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth. A visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday at the funeral home from 1:00 P.M. until time of service. Per State orders, a mask or face covering will be required for entry into the funeral home.