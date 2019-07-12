ROSEMARY MARCUM
WHEELERSBURG — Rosemary Marcum, 80, of Wheelersburg passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was a daughter of Ernest and Dollie (Keller) Sexton. She is survived by a son, Brad (Meg) Marcum, daughters, Penny Marcum and Nancy Marcum, a grandson, Nate Marcum and many special friends she considered family. Per Rosemary's request there will be no funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.