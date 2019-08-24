PORTSMOUTH — Rosemary Robbins, 86 passed away peacefully at SOMC Hospice on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Rosemary was born June 21, 1933, the daughter of the late Carl and Daisy Odle. She was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart, Rev. John Robbins, to whom she was married to for 63 years. She was also preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. She loved to talk and would strike up a conversation with anyone she met. She was known as her family's historian and wrote in a journal every day to keep her memories alive and close to her heart. She and her husband were in the ministry serving many churches in Scioto County for 50 years.

She had one daughter, Barbara (Jeff) Coakley of Portsmouth; one grandson, Alex (Mackenzie) Coakley and a great-grandson Deacon of Portsmouth; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Alderman of Jacksonville, NC and many nieces, nephews, church friends, and neighbors. Arrangements are under the direction of the Adkins Family Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 27th at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Family will receive friends from 10 am until the funeral hour at the cemetery on Tuesday. The service will be officiated by her grandson, Alex Coakley. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to SOMC Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.adkinsfamilyfuneralhome.com