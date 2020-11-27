WEST PORTSMOUTH —Rosemary Elizabeth Shaffer, 88, of West Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at BridgePort 360 Health Care in Portsmouth. She was born November 25, 1932 in Friendship, the daughter of the late Carol and Emma Thatcher Craycraft.

Rosie attended Christ's Community Church and was a 1950 graduate of Washington High School in West Portsmouth. A homemaker and devoted mother and grandmother, she had worked at the former Williams Manufacturing Co. and Portsmouth Wholesale Furniture. Rosie enjoyed volunteering at church, watching her grandkids play ball, bowling, drawing and taking walks with her dog, Nicky.

She was preceded in death April 27, 1999 by her husband, Donald William Shaffer. The couple were married March 7, 1964 in Portsmouth.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Paula Ruth (Jay) Bailey of Stout; a son, Robert "Bob" Harold (Diane) Shaffer of Waverly; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth "Beth" Shafffer of Rosemount; a brother, James Carol Craycraft of Amhearst; eight grandchildren, Christopher Michael (Amy) Shaffer, Timothy Joseph (Ellen) Shaffer, Sarah Elizabeth Shaffer, Mark William (Alejandra) Shaffer, Tara Suzanne (John) Charlton, Taylor Jay "Tate" Bailey, Ashley Rose Shaffer and William Joseph Shaffer; 13 great-grandchildren, Quinn, Claire, Catherine, Jane, William, Margaret, Jailynn and Bryleigh Shaffer, Trent, Klair and Alice Charlton, Gracie and Michael Hughes; two nieces; and one nephew.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, William Michael "Mike" Shaffer and Paul Joseph "P.J." Shaffer; and a sister, Ruth E. Blaine.

Funeral services will be held Sunday at 6 P.M. at Christ's Community Church with Pastor Scott Rawlings officiating under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery at 10 A.M. Monday.

Masks will be required and social distancing practices will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ's Community Church, P.O. Box 649, Portsmouth, OH 45662.

